Ranger Run, a youth cross country program at Cuyuna Range Elementary School’s playground, is canceled on Monday, Sept. 27, and will resume on Monday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. with a color run.
Students from pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade are encouraged to join the Ranger Run’s Color Run.
The color run is free and no pre-registration is required. A rain out date has been set for Oct.11. For more information contact Chris McCusker,
stormthecastle66@gmail.com or 319-541-5580.
