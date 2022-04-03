PGA TOUR Canada will make history this summer when it hosts its first official event outside of Canada. The CRMC Championship, presented by Gertens, is set for Aug. 22-28 in Brainerd, the ninth of 11 official events on the 2022 schedule.
Cragun’s Resort is the host site, with its Legacy Courses, home to the 72-hole tournament. “This is a historic moment for PGA TOUR Canada, taking this tour and our players outside of Canada for the first time,” said PGA TOUR Canada Executive Director Scott Pritchard. “In Gertens, we couldn’t have found a better partner, and as we make this move to Cragun’s Resort, we are so pleased that this will happen with Gertens’ support.”
Preceding the Thursday-to-Sunday tournament is the Northern Pacific Center Pro-Am on Aug. 24.
“Gertens, a family-owned business in Minnesota for more than 100 years, is extremely excited to be a part of the PGA TOUR Canada’s first-ever event in the United States. Gertens partners with golf courses over the upper Midwest to keep their properties in pristine playing condition and we look forward to partnering with Cragun’s to create this championship event,” said Gino Pitera, Gertens owner.
“CRMC is proud to support this tournament, which will have a significant economic impact on the Brainerd Lakes area and benefit the community as a whole,” said CRMC CEO Amy Hart. “The CRMC Championship is a wonderful opportunity to raise money for our charitable fund, which supports the most-critical needs for health care in this region and assists area residents dealing with medical issues.”
For more information about the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, including schedule of events, volunteering and ways to get involved, visit: www.crmcchampionship.com
