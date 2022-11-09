Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Home Health & Hospice department is now accepting memorial and honor gifts for the 38th annual Tree of Love fund-raising event for Hospice. A tree lighting and dedication of the Hospice tree is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at Crosby’s Memorial Park at 3:45 p.m. and a memorial is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 4:30 p.m. at Heartwood Senior Living Community in Crosby. 

Tree of Love is a fundraiser memorializing and honoring loved ones that benefits CRMC Hospice. Memorials and gifts are used to make compassionate, end-of-life care available to people in the area who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, regardless of their ability to pay.

