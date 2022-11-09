Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Home Health & Hospice department is now accepting memorial and honor gifts for the 38th annual Tree of Love fund-raising event for Hospice. A tree lighting and dedication of the Hospice tree is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at Crosby’s Memorial Park at 3:45 p.m. and a memorial is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 4:30 p.m. at Heartwood Senior Living Community in Crosby.
Tree of Love is a fundraiser memorializing and honoring loved ones that benefits CRMC Hospice. Memorials and gifts are used to make compassionate, end-of-life care available to people in the area who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, regardless of their ability to pay.
This year, the live Tree of Love evergreen will be located on the west side of Crosby Memorial Park, adjacent to Hwy. 210. At the ceremony, which will be part of Cuyuna Christmas on Dec. 3, the Tree of Love will be illuminated with lights in memory or honor of loved ones and continue to shine throughout the holiday season.
The names of those being remembered will be displayed at the ceremony, near a smaller Tree of Love replica in CRMC’s Cornerstone Lounge and be published on cuyunamed.org. Home Health & Hospice accepts donations all year and the Tree of Love accepts donations through the end of December. To make sure the names of loved ones are received in time for recognition, please complete the form at https://TreeofLove.givesmart.com by Nov. 18. Donate $10 for each person to be honored or remembered. Contributions may also be sent to: CRMC Tree of Love, 320 E. Main St., Crosby, MN 56441. Provide the name of the person the gift is in memory or in honor of, and to whom a card of notification should be sent.
Hospice involves a team approach to expert medical care, pain management, emotional and spiritual support. A vital part of hospice care is providing support to the family and loved ones of patients. For more information, visit www.cuyunamed.org or call 218-546-2311.
