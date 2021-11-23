Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Home Health & Hospice department is now accepting memorial and honor gifts for the 37th annual Tree of Love fund-raising event for hospice.
The official tree lighting and dedication of the hospice tree is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Crosby’s Memorial Park.
Tree of Love memorials and gifts are used to make compassionate, end-of-life care available to people in the area who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, regardless of their ability to pay. Hospice involves a team approach to medical care, pain management, emotional and spiritual support. A vital part of hospice care is providing support to the family and loved ones of patients.
This year, the live Tree of Love will be located on the west side of Crosby Memorial Park, adjacent to Hwy. 210.
To make sure the names of loved ones are received in time for recognition, complete the form here by Nov. 30. Donate $10 for each person to be honored or remembered.
Contributions may also be sent to CRMC Tree of Love, 320 E. Main St., Crosby, MN 56441. Provide the name of the person the gift is in memory of or in honor of, and to whom a card of notification should be sent.
For more information, click here or call 218-546-2311.
