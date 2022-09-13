“Hormone Therapy ... Oh My! Taking Control of Symptoms” will be presented by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Obstetrician/Gynecologist Rachel Cady, M.D., as a free women’s health seminar on Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. in CRMC’s new Super One Clinic Conference Room.
Those attending should use the Wellness Center entrance on the Cty. Rd. 31 side of the building. Light refreshments will be served.
In the Red Hot Mamas Menopause Management Education Program, women will learn how one of the ways to manage the symptoms associated with menopause is to replace hormones lost with one of several types of prescription drugs known as hormone therapy (HT). HT is a term that is used to describe estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone treatments available to menopausal women. HT is the most effective treatment for moderate to severe hot flashes, night sweats, as well as vaginal symptoms associated with menopause. The decision to use hormone therapy is oftentimes scary for many women because they are faced with all kinds of conflicting information. This program will give women a better understanding about hormone therapy, its specific benefits and risks. The many hormone treatment options available will also be discussed.
“It’s no wonder women are confused about hormone therapy,” said Cady. “For years, women have taken hormones during and after menopause. But today women are confused and scared because of the frightening media reports which links its use to serious health issues. As a member of the North American Menopause Society, I would like to untangle the controversy around hormone therapy, discuss the science behind menopause hormones, and help women to evaluate the pros and cons of hormones.”
