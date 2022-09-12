“Living Well:  The Weight Loss Series,” is a new weight loss and lifestyle change program that includes educational classes and group support. It is being offered on Wednesday evenings in Crosby this fall by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Medical Weight Management program.

In the class, students will be given a meal plan for weight loss along with tools to make the needed lifestyle changes that are imperative for sustained weight loss. 

