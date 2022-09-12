“Living Well: The Weight Loss Series,” is a new weight loss and lifestyle change program that includes educational classes and group support. It is being offered on Wednesday evenings in Crosby this fall by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Medical Weight Management program.
In the class, students will be given a meal plan for weight loss along with tools to make the needed lifestyle changes that are imperative for sustained weight loss.
Participants will learn strategies for weight loss and maintenance in a group setting and share tips on diet and exercise and discuss struggles and successes. Weigh-ins will be required to keep participants on track, shed unwanted pounds and keep them off.
The class begins with an introduction by CRMC’s Weight Management Program Director Angelina Ausban, M.D., an internist and Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine, on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m.
Four one-hour weekly support group meetings with guest facilitators continue on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. through Oct. 19 and then sessions are held every other week at 6 p.m. through Nov. 30. The final meeting and weigh-in with Ausban will take place Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. There is a fee, payable at registration.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
