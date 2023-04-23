The outdoor season for the Aitkin Farmers’ Market will kick off Saturday, May 13 with a new location. The vendors will move their wares to the parking lot at Tractor Supply Co. at Southgate Drive across from Paulbeck’s County Market. The market has moved with the hopes of allowing customers ample parking and more room for its now 27 members to spread out.
“Ole Lake Farm owner Debby Flowers said, “When there are events going on in town we are really feeling cramped at our old location.” Flowers said a committee looked at alternative locations downtown, “I was really in favor of staying downtown but there just isn’t anywhere to be (that has enough space for vendors and customers).” Aitkin resident and new vendor, Ashley Krantz added that Tractor Supply has “welcomed us with open arms.”
The market board said the market receives an average of 75-100 customers per market day and vendors have seen an increase in sales over the years. Vendors include local farmers, produce and grain growers, crafters and bakers.
The market received a grant last year to purchase an enclosed trailer. “That will be used for temporary storage and we will install a cooler in it for produce,” said Flowers.
Come to the farmers’ market to check out the fresh, local foods and products supplied by members of the community, everyone is welcome. Well, almost everyone. Pets are no longer allowed at the market for health and safety concerns. Animals must not be allowed on the premises of a food establishment according to Minnesota Administrative Rule 4626.1585.
VENDORS/PRODUCTS
This year the market has 27 vendors signed up with a wide variety of products like: produce, plants, grains, baked goods, soaps, textiles, glass art, paper crafts, jams and sauces and so much more. Some vendors will be there each week while others may participate on and off. Some market vendors will not begin until later in the season.
WANT TO VEND?
“One thing that I’m really excited about,” started Krantz, “we decided to go ahead with something called an incubator stand.”
The market will furnish the tent, table, tablecloth and some of the other kinds of “nuts and bolts” of running a farmers’ market stand. “We’re opening that up to everybody as a way to encourage people to try it out,” explained Krantz.
“A potential vendor can try it and see how it feels without having to invest in a canopy and portable tables,” added Flowers. Those interested will pay a fee of $30 for the use of the incubator stand for the day. Folks can reach out to Gretchen Polkinghorne (market manager) to get on the calendar to try out the incubator stand. She can be reached by email at: caluhomestead@gmail.com or by text 612-554-7220.
There are guidelines and rules for vending food that the market adheres to. The Cottage Food Law allows for individuals to make and sell certain non-potentially hazardous food such as baked items and canned goods in Minnesota without a license. For more information, go to https://mn.gov/elicense/a-z/?id=1083-231647#/list/appId//filterType//fil
terValue//page/1/sort//order/.
PARTNER PROGRAMS
Aitkin County CARE sponsors the Senior Power of Produce (PoP) Club which is a farmers markets incentive program for seniors ages 55 and up. CARE applied to receive a community partner award to help fund PoP coupons for seniors. Participants will receive $2 coupons at each market day to spend on local and fresh produce at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market.
The Kids Power of Produce (PoP) Club is a farmers’ market incentive program for children between the ages of 2 and 12 sponsored by Riverwood Healthcare Center. “It’s a really huge draw for the kids,” said Krantz who explained how her daughter would ask to go and sometimes save up her bucks. “It was very exciting for her,” said Krantz.
A market box program at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market features locally grown produce and other pantry staples. Participants can purchase a weekly or bi-weekly subscription or order one box at a time each week as long as it is by Wednesday evening at the latest. These packages are offered in two sizes, the larger Market Share box and a smaller Veggie Sides box. Just as the name implies, the Veggie Sides feature farm-grown vegetables such as lettuce, onions and asparagus and sometimes also herbs. This box will cover meal sides for a total of six individual servings.
The Market Share box is described as “a full box of farm-fresh staples for foodies and families” since it will carry more than just vegetables and may include items like eggs, corn meal, flour and less common produce like eggplant. The market boxes program is administered by the Aitkin Food Hub.
Food hubs bring together products from farmers and offer it to larger-scale buyers. Farmers who don’t have enough time or product to reach larger markets on their own can sell through a food hub. Buyers can buy local food through a food hub. “The Food Hub is a pass-through for farmers,” said Flowers.
The market board said in a letter, “The Food Hub Program developed Market Boxes, a Community-Supported-Agriculture like subscription that customers can sign up for throughout the season which has been a wildly popular program. The Food Hub has also been instrumental in distributing local food to local institutions year-round including schools, the hospital and nursing homes.” The Food Hub is run by owner of AlliCat Farm, Allison Rian. “She (Rian) can pull produce from a number of farms and put it together and sell to institutions,” said Flowers.
Market Bucks is a match program designed for recipients of SNAP/EBT by Hunger Solutions. “Today, a person using $10 of EBT money at the market will receive an additional $10 dollars of tokens to spend on healthy food at the market,” said the board. Hunger Solutions website said its mission is, “To end hunger in our state. We take action to assure food security for all Minnesotans by supporting programs and agencies that provide food to those in need, advancing sound public policy, building grassroots advocacy and informing and educating critical stakeholders about the status of hunger in Minnesota.”
Flowers explained, “For example, If someone spends $30 of their SNAP benefits here at the market, they will swipe their card, get $30 in tokens and they are handed $10 in market bucks. When they go to buy, they give the tokens/market bucks to the vendor.”
SPONSORSHIPS
With the growth, the Aitkin Farmer’s Market is seeking monetary support in the form of sponsorships. Sponsors will appear on all Aitkin Farmers’ Market publications and receive additional marketing opportunities depending on sponsorship level.
• Sustaining sponsor: At the sustaining sponsor level, businesses will contribute $500 for the day-to-day operations of running the market. Sustaining sponsors will appear on all written and virtual publications and receive a farmers’ market gift basket from the members.
• Kids PoP Club sponsor: The University of Minnesota provides the educational materials for this program in which each week children who visit the market receive a $2 token to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables. Kids PoP Club sponsorships start at $1,000 dollars (500 tokens) a year and sponsors will have their logo and business name printed on each token. Kids PoP Club sponsors will also get two opportunities each season to host a booth at the market to talk about their organization. Kids PoP sponsors will also receive a write-up in the paper about their gift, appear on all written and virtual publications and receive a farmers’ market gift basket from the members.
• Senior PoP Club sponsor: The University of Minnesota provides the educational materials for this program in which each week seniors who visit the market receive a $2 token to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables. Last year 372 tokens were given out over the course of two market days. Senior PoP Club sponsorships start at $1,000 dollars (500 tokens) a year and sponsors will have their logo and business name printed on each token. Senior PoP Club sponsors will also get two opportunities a season to host a booth at the market to talk about their organization. Senior PoP Club sponsors will also receive a write-up in the paper about their gift, appear on all written and virtual publications and receive a farmers market gift basket from the members.
• Market shed sponsor: The market shed sponsor will contribute 50-100% of the cost for a small shed for the market to use for administrative and storage purposes. This will allow the market manager to conduct administrative duties such as distributing tokens in all types of weather and allow the market to lock up and store its belongings between markets. The market shed sponsor will have their business permanently advertised on the shed and receive a write-up in the paper about their gift. They will also receive two opportunities a season to host a booth at the market to talk about their organization. The market shed sponsor will appear on all written and virtual publications and receive a farmers’ market gift basket from the members.
• Marketing sponsor: The marketing sponsor will contribute 50-100% of the cost of a billboard for the farmers’ market. This will allow advertising to a wider audience and increase the market’s presence and impact in the community. The marketing sponsor will have their business’ name and logo included on the billboard and receive a write-up in the paper about their gift. They will also receive two opportunities a season to host a booth at the market to talk about their organization. The marketing sponsor will appear on all written and virtual publications, receive three free market boxes that can be picked up at any time during the season and receive a farmers’ market gift basket from the members.
Those interested in becoming sponsors can contact Jackie Dilley at 218-839-2241 or Erik Heimark at 218-232-1303.
The Aitkin Farmers’ Market is a nonprofit association of local farmers and vendors. The market is open each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m from May 13 through October at the Tractor Supply parking lot.
For more information, check out the Aitkin Farmers’ Market on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aitkinmnfarmers. Market Boxes can be purchased at https://openfoodnetwork.net/aitkin-farmers-market-food-hub/shop#/producers.
