Aitkin Farmers' Market 2022

Aitkin Farmers' Market 2022

 Aitkin Age file photo

The outdoor season for the Aitkin Farmers’ Market will kick off Saturday, May 13 with a new location. The vendors will move their wares to the parking lot at Tractor Supply Co. at Southgate Drive across from Paulbeck’s County Market. The market has moved with the hopes of allowing customers ample parking and more room for its now 27 members to spread out.

“Ole Lake Farm owner Debby Flowers said, “When there are events going on in town we are really feeling cramped at our old location.” Flowers said a committee looked at alternative locations downtown, “I was really in favor of staying downtown but there just isn’t anywhere to be (that has enough space for vendors and customers).” Aitkin resident and new vendor, Ashley Krantz added that Tractor Supply has “welcomed us with open arms.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.