The Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) awarded $16,500 to the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s “Music on Main/Hwy. 210 Revitalization Project” through the Downtown Streetscapes grant program, to be matched in funds raised by the chamber’s Downtown Committee, for a total investment of $33,000.
Downtown Streetscapes grants incentivize investment in downtown areas by promoting safe and attractive environments. The Music on Main/Hwy. 210 Revitalization Project will provide Crosby with an outdoor speaker system for emergency announcements, events, and holiday “Shop Local” campaigns.
