The Cuyuna Lakes Area will host a holiday festival filled with events, glowing lights and holiday décor the first weekend of December. Festival-goers can enjoy activities for all ages.
Most of the events will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Snow Many Smiles in Crosby’s Memorial Park which will be transformed into a holiday wonderland that looks straight out of a storybook.
The highlight of the event will be a free concert by PopROCKS which will perform in a heated tent at 4 p.m. From 2-6:30 p.m., there will be a variety of activities and entertainment for the entire family including games with prizes, face painting, fire dancers, a youth art contest, cookie bake-off, hayrides and the Tree of Love ceremony. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand to spread Christmas cheer and free yuletide snacks will be served. The grand finale of fireworks will be at 6 p.m. over Serpent Lake.
Numerous businesses will have specially decorated storefronts and offer special sales throughout the weekend.
Earlier on Saturday, there’ll be a group bicycle ride in Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area for Global Fat Bike Day. Riders will meet at the Sagamore Unit Trailhead parking area off Hwy. 59 and begin either a short or long ride at 10:30 a.m. Also planned is a sunset ride at 3:30 p.m. from the Hudson in Ironton to Snow Many Smiles. Bike lights and holiday decorations are encouraged.
Lunch with Santa will take place at the Deerwood Auditorium from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions and The Deerstand are sponsoring the event. Children 12 years and younger and special needs youth were asked to register online at cuyu nachristmas.com by Nov. 18. Each child will receive lunch donated by the Deerstand, visit Santa and receive a treat bag and gift appropriate to their age and go home with a bag full of all the ingredients for a holiday ham dinner.
The weekend’s other events will begin with “Girls Night Out.” Participants will have three days to shop at various businesses where they will receive stamps. Stamped entry forms delivered to the Deerwood American Legion by 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, will be eligible to win $500 in Cuyuna Cash and over 75 door prizes. Must be 18 and older to participate and be present to win. A designer handbag raffle is also planned as well as food and drink specials.
On Friday, Dec. 2, there will be a snowshoe and hiking event along the Cuyuna State Recreation Area State Trails. Later Friday, a Jingle Bell Jam with live music and a holiday attire contest will take place at 7 p.m. at the Ironton American Legion. The Legion will also hold a Reindeer Rump Meat Raffle beginning at 6:30 p.m.
A Cuyuna Christmas Medallion Hunt is also scheduled. Clues will be posted on the Crosby-Ironton Courier’s Web site, www.c-icourier.com, its Facebook® page and on its front window at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 (until the medallion is found).
As part of Cuyuna Christmas there will be a cash raffle to support Smiles for Jake, a local suicide prevention movement that spreads positivity through the message that everyone should have hope. First prize is $1,500; second $1,000; third $750; fourth $500; fifth $250; and sixth through ninth prizes are $50 Ironton Legion gift certificates. Tickets are $5 each and available at CRMC’s Cuyuna Lakes Pharmacy, the Ironton American Legion, Town Tavern in Ironton and Cub Foods in Brainerd and Baxter.
