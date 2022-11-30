The Cuyuna Lakes Area will host a holiday festival filled with events, glowing lights and holiday décor the first weekend of December. Festival-goers can enjoy activities for all ages.

Most of the events will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Snow Many Smiles in Crosby’s Memorial Park which will be transformed into a holiday wonderland that looks straight out of a storybook. 

