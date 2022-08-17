More than 500 mountain bikers, their friends and families will come to Crosby the weekend of Aug. 20-21 for the seventh annual Cuyuna Crusher Race sponsored by the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber and the Minne sota Mountain Bike Series.
The Cuyuna Crusher takes place in the Mahnomen Unit of the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area.
ONLINE REGISTRATION ONLY
Visit Race #9 - Cuyuna Lakes Crusher (mnmtbseries.com) for complete event details, maps and register to race by Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. Race registration is online only, no day of registration available.
Crusher Happy Hour
The 2022 Pre-Crusher Happy Hour will be in Crosby at Cuyuna Brewing Company Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4-8 p.m. in the parking lot between Cuyuna Brewing and Unity Bank for volunteer packet pick up, t-shirt sales, live music by Amanda Standalone, pop-up shops and specials for racers with proof of registration at Burritos California and Cuyuna Brewing.
Willing to help out?
Volunteers are still needed for many different positions to help make the event a success.
This year there is an added option for vendors to set up a booth to sell merchandise during the Crusher. Cuyuna Lakes Area Chamber members and non-members are encouraged to contact the chamber by emailing info@cuyunalakes.com for details before Friday, Aug. 19.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.