More than 500 mountain bikers, their friends and families will come to Crosby the weekend of Aug. 20-21 for the seventh annual Cuyuna Crusher Race sponsored by the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber and the Minne sota Mountain Bike Series. 

The Cuyuna Crusher takes place in the Mahnomen Unit of the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.