Join The Deerstand and Whistling Pete as they team up to host Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event.
Everyone is invited for a night out with raffle prizes, beverages, appetizers and a meat raffle at The Deerstand on Thursday, March 18 from 5-7 p.m. - on the main upper level. The Deerstand has some new changes, in the lower level bar an outdoor patio was added. The main floor dining room received a face lift with new carpet, lights and tables.
Attendees can learn more about The Deerstand and Whistling Pete, and gain exposure for business owners by attending this event. Chamber members will have the opportunity to pass the microphone and introduce themselves to the group, so bring business cards and get ready to network and build relationships.
Attendees are encouraged to bring door prizes for raffles/drawings. As a courtesy to the host, advanced registration is recommended. To make reservations, register on www.cuyunalakes.com, or contact the chamber at 218-546-8131 or courtney@cuyunalakes.com.
Social distancing and state guidelines will be followed, and ample hand sanitizer will be readily available. View the event COVID-19 Safety Preparedness Plan on the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber website.
