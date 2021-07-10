The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce will hold its 21st annual Chamber Golf Tournament Wednesday, July 14, at Cuyuna Rolling Hills in Deerwood.
All chamber members, businesses, family members and employees are invited to play. Registration begins at 11 a.m., and a 1 p.m. shotgun start will begin the tournament. Dinner and awards will follow.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, last place team and funniest/most creative golf attire. The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, pre-game lunch, free range balls, golf cart, dinner and games provided by sponsors at each golf hole and more.
The tournament is limited to the first 30 teams that sign up.
For further information or to obtain a registration form for the opportunity to sign up as a sponsor and/or sign up your team, contact the chamber at 218-546-8131.
