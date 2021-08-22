The Cuyuna Range Lions will be selling Colorado peaches on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The truck will be unloading them in Deerwood at Nelson Inc., located off the Deerwood shortcut on County Road 12.
Pick up is first come, first served. Please don’t line up until noon.
Peaches will also be for sale Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28 at Hyytinen’s Hardware. Hours are yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.