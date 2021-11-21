DAC to hold fundraiser Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

Everyone is invited to stop by DAC Works located at 1115 Second St. NW, Aitkin, for its second annual sip and shop holiday market and fundraiser to be held Friday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Items available for purchase will include hand-crafted items such as winter hats, seasonal decor and gifts; ornithology based bird seed, feed, feeders and houses; garden gifts; pet items; potted plants and accessories; and more. Hot cocoa and holiday treats will also be available.
Every purchase at the event will support Aitkin County’s Developmental Achievement Center and its clients.
Aitkin County DAC (Developmental Achievement Center) provides in-house training and opportunities for local adults with disabilities to learn various craftsmanship skills and produce products to sell. DAC Works has a full workshop with woodworking equipment, a sales floor and worm farming operation.
A gift-wrapping station will also be available.
For more information and/or updates, see DAC Works Facebook page.
