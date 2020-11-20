Everyone is invited to stop by DAC Works at 1115 Second St. NW, Aitkin for its first annual sip and shop holiday market and fundraiser.
The event will take place Friday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
There will be hand-crafted, seasonal decor and gifts, hot cocoa and freshly made spritz cookies.
Every purchase will support Aitkin County’s Developmental Achievement Center and its clients.
