Through an initiative started in 2018, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden is a nationwide invitation to all Americans to plant gardens as a visual way to represent America’s unwavering commitment to its sacred duty to recognize, remember and honor veterans, many who continue to serve now and for many years to come.
To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution have planted a Never Forget Garden at the Northland Arboretum.
The group will be placing a plaque and holding a dedication with the local honor guard posting colors and playing taps at the Arboretum on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Following the dedication, lunch will be provided in the meeting room at the arboretum located at 14250 Conservation Drive in Baxter.
All veterans and military members are invited to attend.
