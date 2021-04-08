The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its regular monthly meeting via Zoom Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m.
The program will be “Never Forget” presented by Vera Emmons, daughter of Gerda Northmann Luner, a Holocaust and concentration camp survivor. Emmons served as a docent at the St. Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center.
For more information, call regent Carol Mandelin Curby at 218-851-3459.
