The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the national Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. via Zoom Saturday, Sept. 12. The chapter student essay contest winners will be reading their essays and there will be a presentation about the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower.
Historic tombstones will be cleaned at Garrison Cemetery Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. throughout the summer. The DAR will also be at the Garrison Cemetery Sept. 14 and 28. Members will be gardening at the All Vets Memorial in Brainerd at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.
For more information, call Regent Sue Duff-Erkel 320-282-0943. DAR is a service organization with many projects.
