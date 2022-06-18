Dawson Strong route

The annual Dawson Strong Ride will be held June 25. Dawson’s Ride is a cause for fundraising towards children’s trauma centers for family and loved ones who need support and in honor of Dawson VanPortFliet, who died unexpectedly in 2015. 

Registration is at 9 a.m. at the Moose Lodge in Aitkin with the ride starting at 11 a.m. The 130-mile route starts and ends at the Moose Lodge.

There will be a dinner and after party with a bike show, entertainment and silent auction after the ride at the Moose Lodge.

The registration fee is $30 per motorcycle or vehicle and includes a meal.

When asked in a 2020 interview why the choice of motorcycle ride as a fund-raiser, Dennis Van Portfliet, Dawson’s father, said, “Motorcycle riders are the most giving people I’ve ever met. My son loved motorcycles, I ride motorcycles.”

