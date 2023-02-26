Chartered in the 1940s, Deerwood Civic and Commerce exists to meet the diverse and ever-changing needs of its membership and to promote the growth and economic prosperity of the greater Deerwood area.
Through leadership and commitment, the organization strives to help Deerwood to continue to develop with active residents who take pride in shaping their community’s future.
Since its inception, this group of citizens and business leaders, from both within Deerwood and surrounding communities, have demonstrated civic involvement that’s unique to the greater Deerwood area. Over the past seven years, this organization has donated and provided over $80,000 to benefit area civic and non-profit groups.
Notable and visible recent projects in the city of Deerwood include city park splash pad, Elmer Park annual Christmas lights, last summer’s train station building and landscape beautification, traffic control, pedestrian and street banners, as well as the Deerwood’s Sesquicentennial. The group also delivered monetary support for the Cuyuna Range Food Shelf during the COVID pandemic.
Other area community and local non-profits supported (some receiving donations for many years) include: Deerwood Civic League, Garrison Bay Lake Lions - for Christmas with Santa and scholarships, Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids, Deerwood Fire Relief, local Girl and Boy Scout Troops, Cuyuna Range Youth Center, Aitkin and Crosby-Ironton Grad Blast and other C-I School activities, Cuyuna Range Lions, Crosby Fire Department for 4th of July fireworks, Crow Wing County Child Protection and The Pohl Children’s Foundation.
Deerwood Civic and Commerce produces and promotes the Outdoor and Deerwood Gun Show (running for 25 years) and Deerwood Summerfest (35 years). These traditional events are the sole source of funds raised and, in turn, given back to the community.
