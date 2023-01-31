The 25th annual Deerwood Outdoor and Gun Show is planned for Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Deerwood Auditorium.

Buy, sell or trade items will be on display on more than 30 tables from local and outstate vendors. All federal and local gun laws must be observed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.