The 25th annual Deerwood Outdoor and Gun Show is planned for Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Deerwood Auditorium.
Buy, sell or trade items will be on display on more than 30 tables from local and outstate vendors. All federal and local gun laws must be observed.
The public is invited to attend. There is an admission fee for those 16 and older. Children under 16 are admitted for free but must be accompanied by an adult. Deerwood Civic and Commerce is not responsible for accidents, loss or theft. No alcohol or loaded guns are allowed on the premises.
A concession stand will be available with proceeds benefitting Boy Scout Troop 100. Fresh kettle corn will also be available for purchase outside the auditorium.
The Outdoor and Gun Show features a raffle again this year. Participants must be over the age of 21 to purchase tickets. Winners need not be present to win. A complete list of prizes, raffle ticket sales outlets and complete rules can be found at deerwoodoutdoorshow.org/raffle.
In addition to the traditional show and raffle at the auditorium in March, other activities are lined up at the Deerwood Fire Department during show hours on Saturday and Sunday.
The Minnesota DNR’s high-profile, outdoor “Wall of Shame” trailer will display animals that have been poached with the violator being held accountable – part of the DNR’s Turn In Poachers (TIP) program.
Additionally, outdoor groups (hunting, fishing, recreation, conservation, etc.) will have displays and literature tables with information with a wide range of interests at the Deerwood Fire Hall.
Proceeds from this event benefit local area community organizations via donations by Deerwood Civic and Commerce.
