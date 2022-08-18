Christopher-Award-winning author from Deerwood, Beth Hautala’s third middle-grade novel, “Miracle Season” is set to release on Aug. 23 from Penguin Random House.
“Miracle Season” tells the story of thirteen-year-old Persephone Pearl Clark, who has never met a plant that wouldn’t sprout for her, but in the wake of her brother’s accident and their family’s struggles, Persephone’s attempts to help revitalize her family—and her town—go horribly wrong and she finds herself in a tangle of lies and secrets that grow like weeds.
“I am overjoyed to share this story with my readership and my community, said Hautala. “I work to tell stories that tie hearts and imagination together, focusing on lives set against the backdrop of small towns, like the one where I grew up. These places are filled with a wealth of history, local lore, and the possibility of magic, and have always been important to me. I hope this new book shines a light on what it means to grow up and bloom where you’re planted, while still longing for change and the possibility of more.”
The public is invited to attend a family-friendly “Community of Stories Celebration” and book launch event on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 6-8 p.m., at Cuyuna Brewing Company in Crosby. Hautala will offer a reading, Q&A and book signing. Live music from local musician Kelley Smith will be provided.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
