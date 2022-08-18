Miracle Season

Miracle Season

 submitted
Beth Hautala

Beth Hautala

Christopher-Award-winning author from Deerwood, Beth Hautala’s third middle-grade novel, “Miracle Season” is set to release on Aug. 23 from Penguin Random House. 

“Miracle Season” tells the story of thirteen-year-old Persephone Pearl Clark, who has never met a plant that wouldn’t sprout for her, but in the wake of her brother’s accident and their family’s struggles, Persephone’s attempts to help revitalize her family—and her town—go horribly wrong and she finds herself in a tangle of lies and secrets that grow like weeds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.