Defensive driving refresher courses have been scheduled for drivers age 55 and older who have already completed the beginner’s course.
The first will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan.19, in the board room of the Itasca County Courthouse The fee is $12.
Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or e-mailing mnflats@hotmail.com.
The second will be held via Zoom from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 5-9 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20.
Cost is $14.
Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or e-mailing mnflats@hotmail.com
For more information on Mike Flatley’s upcoming courses visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com
