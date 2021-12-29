Defensive driving refresher courses have been scheduled for drivers age 55 and older who have already completed the beginner’s course.

 The first will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan.19, in the board room of the Itasca County Courthouse The fee is $12.

Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or e-mailing mnflats@hotmail.com.

The second will be held via Zoom from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 5-9 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20.

Cost is $14.

Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or e-mailing mnflats@hotmail.com

For more information on Mike Flatley’s upcoming courses visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com

