The Lakes Area United Way has announced its first “Keys for Community” fundraising event set for Thursday, May 11.
Everyone is invited to an evening of music, comedy and improv from the musical talents of Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos. It is a clap-along, sing-along musical comedy show where the audience is always a part of the action.
Ted Manderfeld and Dave Eichholz are the duo of Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos, a piano variety act offering a Las Vegas-style show mix of comedy, extensive audience participation and featuring a mix of music and parodies. Ranging from classic rock to country to rap to show tunes - they do it all. However, the key to their marathon of musical comedy lies in the unabashed and completely liberated participation of audience members ranging from ages 18 to 80.
Funds raised at the event will go toward supporting the Lakes Area United Way programs including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, monthly Pop-Up Pantry food distributions, MyFreeTaxes, 2-1-1 information and referral service line and Single Care prescription discounts. In addition, the Lakes Area United Way supports 17 local partner programs that work to improve the health, financial stability and education for families and individuals in Crow Wing, Cass and Aitkin counties. To learn more about the Lakes Area United Way visit unitedwaynow.org
The “Keys for Community” event will be held at The Woods Gather on 3 Event Center in Brainerd. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with the Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the “Keys for Community” event include the Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos show and an assortment of appetizers.
