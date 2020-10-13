Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge, together with The Frugal Farmhouse, will host a do-it-yourself fall crafting event on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m.-noon.
This event is family-friendly so kiddos can join in and make the crafts also. Choose from four different fall wood projects: a ghost, cat, pumpkin or gnome. The cost is $10/craft.
Must sign up prior to the event. Click the ticket link on the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/2544092712510821 to register.
