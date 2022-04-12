The Aitkin Women of Today have egg hunt to go boxes for sale at Brandl GM of Aitkin (702 Second St. NE) for $5 each while supplies last.  

Each box is filled with 12 eggs containing treats and trinkets. Boxes can be picked up at Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.  

Proceeds from this fundraiser are donated back to organizations in the community. Cash or checks only.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.