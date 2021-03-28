The Aitkin Farmers Market will hold an Easter shopping event Friday, April 2, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Among the vendors at the event will be “Crafting for the Cure” by Evie Ladd with jams, scarves, kitchen items and more, “All-Ways Nature by Nallely” with scented melts, diffusers and bath bombs, homemade salsa, barbecue and pasta sauce by Ron Shaw and “Sweet Heaven” - which will have pies, cakes, cookies, bread, rolls, lefse and doughnuts.
Preorders can be made by calling 218-839-2241.
