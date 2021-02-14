The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber’s 17th annual ice fishing contest was held virtually using the FishDonkey app on Feb. 6. There were 86 ice anglers registered, entering 57 fish from public lakes across Minnesota.
Over $4,000 in prizes from several local businesses were awarded to lucky or skilled anglers for fish of all sizes during the three-hour contest, as well as raffle prizes. Winners were announced live on Skeeter 101.5, and the chamber’s Facebook page.
RAFFLE PRIZE WINNERS
First – Ion-X 8” Ice Auger: David Booth;
Second – Marcum vs485c Underwater viewing system: Julie Isdahl;
Third – Vexilar FL-8se Genz Pack Fishing System: Bryan Zywicki;
Fourth - Eskimo Quickfish 3i pop-up shelter: Andy Moritz;
Fifth – Grand Casino Mille Lacs Stay-and-Play Package for Two: Heidi Zochsdorf.
FISH PRIZE WINNERS
Northern Pike
First – 29” Levi Jillson, Brainerd;
Second – 26.25” Kevin Gohman, Brainerd;
Third – 24.25” Keith Neumann, Deerwood.
Walleye
First – 17.5” Timmy Johnson, East Gull Lake;
Second – 11” Anthony Maule, Motley;
Third – 10.75” Jeremy Kidd, Big Lake.
Crappie
First – 13” Levi Jillson, Brainerd;
Second – 12” Logan LeClair, Eagan;
Third – 12” Marvin Holmvig, Aitkin.
Large Mouth Bass
First – 18” Troy Holcomb, Deerwood;
Second – 17” Tony Hochmayr, Lakeshore;
Third – 15.5” Joshua Towle, St. Cloud.
“This year’s contest was a huge success,” said Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Executive Director Brielle Bredsten. “Since the contest was held virtually, anglers were able to participate from the safety and comfort of their ice fishing houses, even in sub-zero temperatures. We look forward to hosting the traditional on-ice event in 2022 on Serpent Lake in Crosby, as well as partnering again with the Sno-Serpents Snowmobile Club for the Scorpion Homecoming.”
The Cuyuna Lakes Ice Fishing Contest raised more than $10,500. All proceeds from the contest benefit the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber and will be used for marketing to attract visitors to the area.
The 2021 sponsors were: major sponsor, Oars-N-Mine; gold sponsors: CTC, and Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union; bronze sponsors: Barstock Liquors, Deerwood Technologies, Graphic Packaging International Inc., Lakes Printing, R&J Broadcasting and Roth RV & Marine; leader board sponsors: Deerwood Bank, Deerwood Motel, K&M Signs, Koop Funeral Home, and Unity Bank; “Drink Local” sponsor: AutoSmith Service Group; “East Local” sponsor: Cuyuna Regional Medical Center; luck of the draw: Care Veterinary Clinic, Cuyuna Brewing Company, Crow Wing Power, Crosby Lofts, Guidepoint Pharmacy and Rafferty’s Pizza.
