ELDERCIRCLE SAIL:
• Virtual via Zoom video conference; Mondays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon
• Virtual via Zoom video conference; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-10:30 a.m.
• Hill City, Trinity Lutheran, live-in-person; Mondays and Wednesdays, 9-10:30 a.m.
• Jacobson Community Center, live-in-person; Mondays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon
For information, call 218-999-9233, x279 or ecircle@eldercircle.org.
COFFEE TALK
Coffee Talk is a drop-in chat line for older adults.
Grab you favorite morning beverage, you decide when to call for company and conversation.
It’s free and confidential. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon, 218-293-4412 or 877-238-2282
CLASS ZERO: HOW TO ZOOM
First Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. (next class: Jan. 6)
Whatever the reason to use Zoom video conferencing - family, fitness, church, happy hour, sing-a-long, etc. - ElderCircle can help get you connected.
• Speaker or gallery view
• Mute and unmute
• Start/stop video
• How to use the chat box
• Rename yourself
• Lighting/background tips
• Zoom “do’s and don’t’s”
Features are explained for both desktop/laptop users and for iPad/tablet users.
Sessions are 60 minutes. Attend just one session or as many as you choose.
Zoom link to the session will be provided upon registration.
One-on-one assistance (over the phone) for Zoom set-up on your device or computer prior to the Class Zero session is available upon request.
Register at least 24 hours in advance.
For information, call 218-999-9233, x279 or email ecir
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.