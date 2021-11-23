An electronics recycling drive is planned for 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, to benefit continuing education for area youth through the Deerwood Technologies Scholarship Fund.
The event is at Deerwood Technologies, 21301 Archibald Road (at the corner of Archibald Road/Hwy. 6 and Cross Drive) in Deerwood.
All items are slated for an end-of-life environmentally safe facility in the U.S., Deerwood Technologies reported.
People may bring in computer towers, monitors, laptops, speakers, keyboards, mice, routers, network hubs, cable boxes, batteries, any size printers, copiers, fax machines, VCRs, DVD and CD players, radios, PDAs and MP3 players, cellphones, telephones, extra cables, digital cameras, camcorders, power supplies and transformers, small electronics – razors, toothbrushes, hair dryers, curling irons, electric brooms and sweepers, all for 55 cents per pound.
Microwaves will be a flat rate of $30.
Drop off old Christmas lights for recycling too – free of charge.
Televisions are being accepted for a donation of $15 each for under 27-inch and $20 each for over 27-inch. No major appliances will be accepted.
For more information: visit www.deertech.com/recycle or email events@deertech.com.
