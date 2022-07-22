Emergency Medical Technician and Emergency Medical Responder courses will be offered by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Education in Crosby this fall for people wanting to help save lives and contribute to the health of their community.
The 16-week course will begin Sept. 13 and be held one to two evenings a week from 6-10 p.m. in CRMC’s Simulation Lab. The courses will include a psychomotor exam and clinical shift experiences, all held in the facility.
EMT is a course that prepares individuals to be part of a career-based emergency care team. EMTs typically partner with other EMTs or paramedics on an ambulance crew but can also assist in caring for patients in hospital emergency departments, including the emergency department at CRMC. To date, more than 85% of CRMC’s EMT students have passed the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam on the first attempt compared to a 68% national average first pass rate.
EMR is a course designed to train community members to manage medical emergencies, as first responders are often the first members of the emergency medical team to arrive on scene. There are multiple area first responder groups looking for volunteers, especially those who already have a medical background.
Seats are currently available for both courses. The registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 1. To register or for more information, contact Jodi Bedard in the Education Department at Jodi.Bedard@cuyunamed.org or 218-546-4367.
