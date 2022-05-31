Join the Aitkin Public Library for Family Storytime this summer. Storytime will meet in the community room at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 7 through Aug. 16, to read stories, sing songs and more. Take-and-make craft kits will be available after the program.
Family Storytime is recommended for families with toddlers through children of early elementary age. No registration necessary.
It is sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library.
SLEEPOVER
Kids and their caregivers are invited to an evening storytime and craft with their stuffed animals Thursday, June 23 at the Aitkin Public Library. Your cuddly friends will then get to spend the night in the library. Come back the next day to hear about all of their adventures!
Stories will be read at 5:30 p.m. in the community room and then the participants will make a craft together. Stuffed animals may be picked up on Friday, June 24, starting at 11 a.m.
The Stuffed Animal Sleepover is recommended for children ages 3-8. Registration is required for each child attending. Registration opens June 9 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library.
The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at 218-927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.