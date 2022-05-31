Join the Aitkin Public Library for Family Storytime this summer. Storytime will meet in the community room at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 7 through Aug. 16, to read stories, sing songs and more. Take-and-make craft kits will be available after the program.

Family Storytime is recommended for families with toddlers through children of early elementary age. No registration necessary.

It is sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library.

SLEEPOVER

Kids and their caregivers are invited to an evening storytime and craft with their stuffed animals Thursday, June 23 at the Aitkin Public Library. Your cuddly friends will then get to spend the night in the library. Come back the next day to hear about all of their adventures!

Stories will be read at 5:30 p.m. in the community room and then the participants will make a craft together. Stuffed animals may be picked up on Friday, June 24, starting at 11 a.m.

The Stuffed Animal Sleepover is recommended for children ages 3-8. Registration is required for each child attending. Registration opens June 9 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library.

The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at 218-927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.