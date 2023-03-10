Get ready for two shows at The Ripple Center, downtown Aitkin on Wednesday, March 15 and Saturday, March 18 in downtown Aitkin.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations bring the community together in the spirit of the Irish.
Midnight River Choir will set the tone with a few Irish tunes along with their country lyrics. Formed after a late night float trip down the Guadalupe River singing songs, these boys have been writing and performing together under their God-given name ever since.
They come from the Nashville music scene, with appearances across the country including Fort Worth Music Festival, Colorado, the midwest and more. Their lives have been woven together by a strong thread both on and off stage while their raw energy lends itself to a show no-one should forget.
“We aim to generate awareness surrounding The Ripple Center as a host to a home where artists can establish and grow their careers. We’ve been fortunate to have some amazing talent from various genres, both local and national join us here in downtown Aitkin,” said Dwight Marwede, Ripple Center owner.
“With VIP ticket purchases, guests are able to meet and greet the artists, enjoy appetizers and priority seating to some of the best talent our area offers,” explained Marwede. “Our doors are open an hour prior to every show with a full bar offered. We want a welcoming place for our area to gather and celebrate the performing arts community. We even encourage you to order a pizza from the Locker Room across the street, a meal from Block North Brew Pub, or any of our other fine choices in the area during your wait.”
The Ripple Center will welcome to the stage pop-Americana band “Turn, Turn, Turn” Saturday, March 18. Think Fleetwood Mac vocals with a pop sheen. Some say they are reminiscent of the folk and country scene of the ’60s and ’70s.
Tickets can be purchased at TheRippleCenter.com and are also available at Green Owl Gallery, downtown Aitkin.
UPCOMING SHOWS
Midnight River Choir - Wednesday, March 15, 7 p.m.
Turn, Turn, Turn - Saturday, March 18, 7 p.m.
Haley with Alan Sparhawk - presented by Aitkin County Friends of the Arts, Saturday, March 25, 6 p.m.
Corey Medina & Bros. - presented by Long Lake Conservation Center, Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m.
