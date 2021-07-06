Children of all ages are invited to participate in the “Agriculture Scavenger Hunt” at this year’s Aitkin County Fair.
Sponsored by the Aitkin/Carlton County Farm Bureaus, the program gives children ages 6-18 a chance to learn about agriculture while checking out the exhibits and shows at the fair.
Children can pick up an activity sheet at the Agriculture Education Building. The sheet contains agriculture questions and as children tour the exhibits, they will find posters with the information needed to answer the questions.
Once completed, the activity sheet should be returned to the starting location. Children will be rewarded for their efforts.
