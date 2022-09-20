Lakeview Gardens and Gifts in Deerwood will hold a Fall Festival 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 22987 Oreland Trail, Deerwood.

This event will feature activities and attractions such as a pick your own pumpkin patch, farm animals, pumpkin painting, hot cider, a mini corn maze, fall photo opportunities, decor and more.

