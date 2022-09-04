The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Minnesota Grown Program is teaming up with the Minnesota Great River Road to highlight some of the best the fall season has to offer. September is Drive the Great River Road Month in all 10 Mississippi River states.
The 565-mile Minnesota Great River Road runs from Lake Itasca to the Iowa border through 20 counties, 43 communities and three tribal nations. The route features more than 700 things to see and do including over 250 Minnesota Grown member locations along or near the route.
This September, farms, markets, farm-to-table restaurants, parks, scenic points, commercial districts, lodging options and more will be highlighted all along Minnesota’s Great River Road.
Whether you’re looking to burn off some energy with the kiddos, plan a romantic getaway, find a foodie treasure or get your hands dirty, the Great River Road can bring you there.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
