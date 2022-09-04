The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Minnesota Grown Program is teaming up with the Minnesota Great River Road to highlight some of the best the fall season has to offer. September is Drive the Great River Road Month in all 10 Mississippi River states.

The 565-mile Minnesota Great River Road runs from Lake Itasca to the Iowa border through 20 counties, 43 communities and three tribal nations. The route features more than 700 things to see and do including over 250 Minnesota Grown member locations along or near the route. 

