University of Minnesota Extension has partnered with North Dakota State University Extension to offer a series of farm safety webinars this winter.
The purpose of these webinars is to empower communities and individuals to prioritize safety on the farm. The webinar series will be held through March on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Each webinar will last one hour.
On Feb. 18, the youth farm safety webinar will feature a panel discussion moderated by Emily Krekelberg, Farm Safety and Health Extension Educator with University of Minnesota Extension. The panelists include Marsha Salzwedel with the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, Jana Davidson with Progressive Agriculture Foundation and Diane Rohlman with University of Iowa College of Public Health. Various resources and programs available for families with young farmers will be covered.
The Farm Safety Webinar Series is offered free of charge. Participants must pre-register by visiting z.umn.edu/FarmSafetyWe
binars. When registering for the webinar series, participants will have access to join each of the five webinar sessions. Participants can choose to attend any or all sessions of interest. Questions can be sent to Emily Krekelberg at krek0033@umn.edu or Angie Johnson at angela.b.johnson@ndsu.edu.
