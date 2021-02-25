University of Minnesota Extension has partnered with North Dakota State University Extension to offer a series of farm safety webinars this winter.
The purpose of these webinars is to empower communities and individuals to prioritize safety on the farm. The webinar series will be held through March on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Each webinar will last one hour.
The farm safety webinar series will conclude on March 18 with a mental health topic; Emily Krekelberg will be conducting QPR Training. QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) is a one-hour suicide prevention program that helps individuals learn the three steps anyone can take to help prevent suicide. This training is tailored toward agricultural communities.
The Farm Safety Webinar Series is offered free of charge. Participants must pre-register by visiting z.umn.edu/FarmSafetyWe
binars. When registering for the webinar series, participants will have access to join each of the five webinar sessions. Participants can choose to attend any or all sessions of interest. Questions can be sent to Emily Krekelberg at krek0033@umn.edu or Angie Johnson at angela.b.johnson@ndsu.edu.
