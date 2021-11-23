Summer is over, but the Aitkin Farmers Market isn’t. It’s in full swing inside the Butler building: Nov. 26 - Fish House Parade Market - 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dec. 18 - before Christmas market - 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Feb. 12 - Valentine's Day market - 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; April 16 - 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; May 7 Mothers Day plant sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - start of 2022 market season.
