Aitkin Farmers Market is now open on Thursday evenings from 5–8 p.m. in the parking lot north of the Butler Building.
Customers may purchase meats, pickles and jams, eggs, salsa, barbecue sauces and baked goods grown and prepared by local farmers. Go to Facebook.com/aitkinmnfarmers for updates.
