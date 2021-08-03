The Aitkin County Farmers Union will hold a potluck picnic at noon Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Salo Township Hall, 36303 Kestrel Ave., McGregor.
Peter Ripka, membership and outreach staff member for Minnesota Farmers Union, will speak.
Aitkin County Farmers Union will supply the coffee. Please bring a dish to pass and your own tableware.
Aitkin County Farmers Union is one of the county units of the Minnesota Farmers Union. Minnesota Farmers Union works to protect and enhance the economic interests and quality of life of family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. MFU is a nonprofit membership-based organization. Membership is open to everyone.
Call Frank Turnock at 218-768-2713 for more information.
