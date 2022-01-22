Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series designed to provide caregivers with the tools needed to take care of themselves.
This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Classes consist of six sessions held once a week. Two experienced class leaders from Aitkin County CARE conduct the series. Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming will help take the “tools” you choose and put them into action for your life.
You will receive a book, The Caregiver Helpbook, developed specifically for the class. A donation of $25 to help defray the cost of the book is suggested, but not required to attend the class.
Classes will be held once a week starting Friday, March 4, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Birch Street Center. For more information or to register, contact Kim Nutting, 218-927-1383 ext. 2 or email kimprogramdirector@gmail.com. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required.
GRIEF SUPPORT
Grief can be complicated, painful and often times, life changing.
This group combines education to better understand the dynamics of grief with support from others who are surviving with it.
Groups will be held at the Birch Street Center or via Zoom. There will be five sessions: Feb. 4, 12-2 p.m.; Feb. 11, 12-1 p.m.; Feb. 18, 12-1 p.m.; Feb. 25, 12-1 p.m.; March 4, 12-1 p.m.
Community Connection as you Age is a free day of educational information for older adults and their caregivers. More information will be available soon for these dates: April 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the McGregor High School and April 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Aitkin High School.
