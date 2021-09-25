The Aitkin FFA Alumni Association held its annual meeting on Sept. 9 at the VFW Post in Aitkin. The meeting was called to order by President Tim Nies at 7 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance
Following introduction of all members and guests, secretary and treasurer’s reports were given followed by Erick Heimark, FFA adviser. who reported the Aitkin FFA Chapter will be more active in 2021/2022. Shantel and Mariah Koering, Brainerd FFA alumni, came to share ideas on how the Aitkin FFA Chapter can be more active in the school and community.
Fundraising for the coming year include working concessions at the sporting events at the Aitkin High School. FFA students are also encouraged to design a new license that will celebrate agriculture, while allowing Minnesotans the opportunity to invest in the FFA Foundation and the Minnesota 4-H Extension.
Dues of $25 per member or $40 per household are due in December.
Election of officers for 2021/2022 were held.
Elected were president, Tim Nies; vice president: Alissa Jackson, secretary: Joy Borden; treasurer: Kevin Hoge, reporter: TBD
Next meeting Dec. 16, at the Aitkin High School FFA/ag department.
Meat raffle winners: Jerry Dagen, Jean Lemire, Alissa Jackson, Jeff Harmon, Jami Boyer, Lynn Jacobs, Brad Novotny, Bob Lake, Jen Josephson and Aitkin Pet and Farm Supply.
Other meeting dates for 2021/2022: Dec. 16; March 17, 2022; June 16, 2022, The annual meeting is Sept. 15 2022, and Dec 15 2022.
Richard Leino, reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.