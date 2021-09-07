The Aitkin FFA Alumni Association held its quarterly meeting June 1 at the Aitkin Public Library.
President Tim Nies called the meeting to order with seven adult members and two FFA members present. Currently FFA activities are slowly resuming as COVID-19 restrictions are easing. FFA and adult members are selling tickets for a chance to win 10 pounds of ground beef at a donation of $1 per ticket.
The goal at present is to increase alumni membership. The next meeting of the Aitkin FFA Alumni Association will be on Thursday, Sept 9, at the Aitkin VFW with a 6 p.m. social hour and a 7 p.m. meeting. Election for adult officers will be held at this meeting. The drawing for the ground beef will also be held at this time.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Aitkin FFA Alumni Association is invited to attend the annual meeting. No previous membership in the FFA or enrollment in vocational agriculture education is required to be a part of this group.
