On Tuesday, April 18 from 5-6 p.m., a “Financial Milestones for Teens and Young Adults” webinar will be held.
Attendees can learn how to:
• Manage their first checking accounts and/or credit cards.
• Build a good credit score.
• Grow their savings with their first investments.
• Create money management habits that will lead to a lifetime of financial wellness and resiliency.
This webinar is provided by experts from Lutheran Social Services, a partner of Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Unions in providing financial education for financial well-being.
JOIN IN
There is no cost to join the Zoom meeting, but pre-registration is required at mmfcu.org/community/upcoming-events. For questions call MMFCU at 218- 829-0371.
