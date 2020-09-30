Minnewawa Sportman’s Range, 20514 393rd Lane, McGregor, will host a field day for online firearm safety classes Saturday, Oct. 10 at 8 a.m.
Students between ages 11-18 can register and take the online class at huntercourse.com, and then attend the field day, which is required for 11-13 year olds. The online portion must be completed prior to field day.
To register, contact Amber Ladd at amber.ladd@state.mn.us.
