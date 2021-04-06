Minnewawa Sportman’s Range, McGregor, will host a field day for online firearm safety classes Saturday, April 17 at 8 a.m.
Students must complete the 12-hour online course at huntercourse.com before attending an in-person field day, which is required for 11-13 year olds. Ages 14 and older can do either a virtual field day or an in-person field day.
To register, contact Minnesota DNR conservation officer Amber Ladd at amber.ladd@state.mn.us.
