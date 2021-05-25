Garrison Fire Chief Bruce Breun is excited about June 19, which will mark the first-ever Garrison Fire Fest.
“We did not have a fireman’s ball, due to COVID-19,” Breun said. “We’ve been talking about changing that to something closer to summer. We were hoping that the COVID-19 (situation) would loosen up and that’s kind of what happened.”
The event will be held at Jake Regan Park, starting at 10 a.m. There will be vendor booths, the kids’ safe house, activities for children and softball and bean bag tournaments. Cocktails and beer will be available for purchase, while pizza and snacks will be on sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
From 4-7 p.m., a pig roast benefit will be provided by the Green Lantern Bar and Grill. A street dance will follow from 7-11 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Garrison Fire and Rescue Relief Organization, which works to provide retirement benefits to the Garrison department firefighters.
