If you are interested in joining the Hill City Emergency First Responders, there will be an informational meeting at the Hill City Fire Hall at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 29. 

Fill out the application and bring it with you. Applications are available at City Hall (125 Lake Ave., Hill City) or online at www.hillcity-mn.com/employment/.

