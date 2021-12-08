The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce released the winners in the drawing held during the Fish House Parade Nov. 26:
$250 WildCraft Meats, April Hendrickson; $100 Aitkin Bucks from ASAP Towing, Sarah Cox; $100 Aitkin Bucks from Aitkin Eyecare Center, Ron Harmon; $100 Aitkin Bucks from Riverwood Healthcare Center, Sherry Reffell;
$100 Aitkin Bucks from Timber Lakes Septic Services, Tracy Perpich; $50 Aitkin Bucks from Tidholm Productions, Therese Bartel; $50 Aitkin Bucks from Triton Wealth, Linda Hegberg; $50 gift card from Aitkin Flowers, Jessica Janzen; $50 gift card from Aitkin Liquor, Val Barglof; $50 gift card from Block North, Renee Kostick; $50 gift card from Block North, Carrie Baierl;
$50 gift card from Beartooth True Value, Amanda Steffens; $50 gift card from The Beanery/Gramma’s Pantry, Heidi Price; $50 gift card from Curio North, Jacqui Marano; $50 gift card from the 40 Club, Jessica Kelly; $50 gift card from GuidePoint Pharmacy, Tuffy Boyd; $50 gift card from Green Owl Gallery, Steve Michaletz;
$50 gift card from It’s All About Aitkin, Lucy Stippel; $50 gift card from The Joint, Rebecca Michaletz; $50 gift card from The Joint, Chris Vanderhayden; and $50 gift card from The Office Shop, Chris Miller.
